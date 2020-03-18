Wilma Rose Gardner
Clear Lake – Wilma Rose Gardner, 98, of Lakeville, MN, formerly Clear Lake, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Walker Methodist Highview Hills Assisted Living in Lakeville, MN.

Per Wilma's wishes, her body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel at a later date.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

