MASON CITY-Wilma Opal Schriver, 100, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021, at the IOOF Home. A private family service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, the Mason City Senior Center or Leader Dogs For the Blind. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com