Wilma Opal Schriver
MASON CITY-Wilma Opal Schriver, 100, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021, at the IOOF Home. A private family service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, the Mason City Senior Center or Leader Dogs For the Blind. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.