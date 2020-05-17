Wilma E. Schultz
CLEAR LAKE – Wilma Eileen Schultz, 90, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, May 16, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City. Arrangements are pending at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapels, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

