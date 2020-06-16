Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

BELMOND, IOWA - Willis E. Anderson, 91, of Belmond passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond. Funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday following visitation at the funeral home with Pastor David Boogerd officiating.