BELMOND, IOWA - Willis E. Anderson, 91, of Belmond passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond. Funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday following visitation at the funeral home with Pastor David Boogerd officiating.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme.

www.ewingfh.com. Ewing Funeral Home. 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421.

641-444-3248

