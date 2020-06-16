Willis E. Anderson
BELMOND, IOWA - Willis E. Anderson, 91, of Belmond passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond. Funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday following visitation at the funeral home with Pastor David Boogerd officiating.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme.
www.ewingfh.com. Ewing Funeral Home. 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421.
641-444-3248
To plant a tree in memory of Willis Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.