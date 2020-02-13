William W. “Bill” Elliott
Mason City - William W. “Bill” Elliott, 77, of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa, Mason City, surrounded by his children.
A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, February 17, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 125 E. State Street, Mason City, with Rev. Jim Bringman officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.
Visitation with public viewing will be held Sunday afternoon, February 16, 2020 from 2pm until 4 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, and will resume one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be left in Bill's name to the Lime Creek Nature Center or the Humane Society of North Iowa.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
