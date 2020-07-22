William V. "Bill" Alman
William V. "Bill" Alman

Mason City - William V. "Bill" Alman, 97, of Mason City, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Sheffield Care Center in Sheffield.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

