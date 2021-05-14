William V. "Bill" Alman

MASON CITY-William V. "Bill" Alman, 97, of Mason City, died July 21, 2020 at the Sheffield Care Center.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 am on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City with the Rev. Neil Manternach as Celebrant. Inurnment will follow in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Bill's family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at the church on Saturday.

Memorials may be left in Bill's honor to the Sheffield Care Center, 100 Bennett Dr., Sheffield, IA 50475.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372.