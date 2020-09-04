William R. “Bill” Devereux

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Hampton. Visitation will be held Monday, September 7, 2020, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary Service at 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place in the St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Dougherty, Iowa.