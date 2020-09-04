 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William R. “Bill” Devereux
0 comments

William R. “Bill” Devereux

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

William R. “Bill” Devereux

William Robert “Bill” Devereux, 81, of Hampton, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his home in Hampton.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Hampton. Visitation will be held Monday, September 7, 2020, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary Service at 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place in the St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Dougherty, Iowa.

www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com

641-456-3232

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News