CLEAR LAKE-William Oy Lo, 62, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, December 19, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake with Mark Doebel officiating. William will be cremated following the service, and inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
