William N. Kiewiet
Manly - William “Bill” Nathan Kiewiet passed away on April 28, 2020 at his home in Mason City.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 am on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Epiphany Parish – Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City with the Rev, Neil Manternach, Celebrant. Inurnment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.
Bill's family will greet relatives and friends on Friday evening, July 24, 2020 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.
Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring St., Manly. (641)454-2242. ColonialChapels.com.
