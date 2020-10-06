MASON CITY - William McBurney Seeger, 92, of Mason City, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 119 South Georgia Ave. with Rev. Carol Kress officiating. Visitation will be held on hour prior to the service time on Thursday. Interment will be held in the Hampton Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society of North Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.