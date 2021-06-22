 Skip to main content
William M. Frelund
MASON CITY-William M. Frelund, 78, of Mason City, died on Saturday, July 19, 2021, at the IOOF Home. Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24, 2021, at the Wesley United Methodist Church, 1405 S. Pennsylvania Ave., with Pastor Craig Lutrell officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 24, 2021, at Wesley United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be held in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Greater Iowa Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

