William Lloyd Allen
William Lloyd Allen, age 62, born May 9, 1959 in Mason City, IA. William passed away July 25, 2021.

Celebration of Life will be held August 14, 2021, 12:00 p.m. at VFW Hall, 1509 Ashley Dr, Columbia, MO.

