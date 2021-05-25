CLEAR LAKE-William L. Nicholas, 91, of Clear Lake, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Rev. Tom Gerdts officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.