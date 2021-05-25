 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William L. Nicholas
0 comments

William L. Nicholas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

William L. Nicholas

CLEAR LAKE-William L. Nicholas, 91, of Clear Lake, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Rev. Tom Gerdts officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 24

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News