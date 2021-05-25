William L. Nicholas
CLEAR LAKE-William L. Nicholas, 91, of Clear Lake, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Rev. Tom Gerdts officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
