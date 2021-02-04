William Katter, Sr.
GARNER – William Katter, Sr. 83, of Garner passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Peace Reformed Church south of Garner with Rev. Richard Stetler officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Friday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St. in Garner. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.