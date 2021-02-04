William Katter, Sr.

GARNER – William Katter, Sr. 83, of Garner passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Peace Reformed Church south of Garner with Rev. Richard Stetler officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Friday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St. in Garner.