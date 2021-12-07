William E. Beenen
BELMOND-William E. Beenen, 91, of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.
Funeral services for William Beenen will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.
