 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

William E. Beenen

  • 0

William E. Beenen

BELMOND-William E. Beenen, 91, of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services for William Beenen will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News