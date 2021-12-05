William D. (“Oz”) Osmundson
William D. (“Oz”) Osmundson, passed away in his Clear Lake home November 25, 2021, at the age of 92.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Clear Lake, with Rev. Josh Link officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, during the 2022 sailing season.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.