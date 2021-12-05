 Skip to main content
William D. (“Oz”) Osmundson

William D. (“Oz”) Osmundson, passed away in his Clear Lake home November 25, 2021, at the age of 92.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Clear Lake, with Rev. Josh Link officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, during the 2022 sailing season.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

