William D. “Bill” Reece
DUNCAN–William D. “Bill” Reece, 77, of Duncan passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City with his family at his side.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Garner with Rev. Michael Shaffer officiating. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Duncan with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 19th at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
