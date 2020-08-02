William C. Riggan
Marble Rock — Graveside Service for Willam C. Riggan, 79, of Marble Rock, will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 3, 2020, at Westside Cemetery in Marble Rock with Pastor Robert Scheurer officiating.
Visitation will be at the Walter F. Bohl Community Center, 520 College St. in Marble Rock for 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020.
William passed away on July 30, 2020, at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City, Iowa.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family at P.O. Box 219 Greene, Iowa, 50636.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 423 Bradford Street, Marble Rock, Iowa 50653. www.retzfh.com. 641-823-4457.
