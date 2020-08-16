William "Bill" P. Korleski

You have permission to edit this article.
William P. “Bill” Korleski, 75, of Clear Lake passed away peacefully Friday, August 14, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester, MN with his family by his side from complications of acute myeloid leukemia.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Surf Ballroom, 460 N. Shore Dr., Clear Lake with Rev. Fr. John Gossman officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Private inurnment will be at Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 P.M., Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Clear Lake Fishing Club, Pheasants Forever or Ducks Unlimited. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

