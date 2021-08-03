 Skip to main content
William "Bill" Meister
Funeral Mass for William "Bill" Meister, 79, of Milford will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish - St. John's Catholic Church in Bancroft. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 PM on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Oakcrest Funeral Services in Bancroft. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery in Garner. Online condolences may be left at. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com

