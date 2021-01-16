William “Bill” Lloyd Ames
ROCKWELL, IA-William “Bill” Lloyd Ames, 83, of Rockwell, IA, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at his home.
Private family funeral services will be live streamed at 10:30 AM Monday, January 18, 2021 on the Major Erickson Facebook page. Interment will be held in the Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake, IA. Public visitation will be held Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 3 until 5 PM at the Rockwell United Methodist Church. Masks will be required by all and those attending are asked to social distance. Those wishing to express their sympathy may direct memorials to the William Ames Memorial Fund.
Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401, (641)423-0924, majorericksonfuneralhome.com
