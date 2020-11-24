 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William “Bill” J. Spencer
0 comments

William “Bill” J. Spencer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
William “Bill” J. Spencer

William “Bill” J. Spencer

BRITT – William “Bill” J. Spencer, 77, of Britt passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt with Rev. Steve Couch officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Britt Veterans Ceremonial Unit. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Cataldo Funeral Home of Britt is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 6411-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News