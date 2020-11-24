William “Bill” J. Spencer
BRITT – William “Bill” J. Spencer, 77, of Britt passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt with Rev. Steve Couch officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Britt Veterans Ceremonial Unit. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Cataldo Funeral Home of Britt is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 6411-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.