William (Bill) H. Wohlers

Charles City - William (Bill) H. Wohlers, 81, of Charles City died Friday, November 22, 2019, at his home of natural causes.

A memorial service for Bill Wohlers will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Russ Leeper officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 and will continue one hour before the service at the church on Saturday.

Family and friends will continue Bill's Celebration of Life at the Elks Lodge #418 in Charles City following the service on Saturday with a prepared luncheon and time of fellowship.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charles City Municipal Swimming Pool, the Charles City Schools/Sports Complex (baseball and softball fields), or charity of choice.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.

