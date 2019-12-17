{{featured_button_text}}

William "Bill" H. Clausen

December 14, 2019

MASON CITY: William "Bill" H. Clausen, 88, of Mason City, died on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at The Good Shepherd Health Center Chapel, 302 2nd St. NE, with Rev. Kent Mechler officiating. Memorials may be directed to the family of Bill Clausen. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

