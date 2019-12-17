William "Bill" H. Clausen
December 14, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
MASON CITY: William "Bill" H. Clausen, 88, of Mason City, died on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at The Good Shepherd Health Center Chapel, 302 2nd St. NE, with Rev. Kent Mechler officiating. Memorials may be directed to the family of Bill Clausen. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of William Clausen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.