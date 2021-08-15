William “Bill” F. Bell
KLEMME-William “Bill” F. Bell, 70, of Klemme, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Celebration of Life for William “Bill” Bell will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 2:30 PM at Eldred Sherwood Park (Indian Lake) Shelter House, 2185 120th Street, Goodell, Iowa. Lunch following memorial service.
Bring your lawn chairs and a beverage of your choice.
Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248
