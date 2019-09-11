{{featured_button_text}}
William “Bill” Earl Neal Jr., 78, of Nashua, IA died Monday, September 9, 2019 at Floyd County Memorial Hospital.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Fullerton-Hage Funeral Home, 401 Blunt St, Charles City. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., with a one hour prior visitation at the First Baptist Church, 105 Chapel Ln, Charles City. Pastor Matt Howlett will be officiating. Interment will follow at Sunnyside Memory Gardens.

Fullerton Hage Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 401 Blunt Street, Charles City, IA. (641) 228-4211. www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook: Fullerton Funeral Home

