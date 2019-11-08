William “Bill” E. Austin
Clear Lake- William “Bill” E. Austin, 79, of Clear Lake passed away Tuesday (November 5, 2019) at the Mercy One North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City.
A Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Seventh-day Adventist Church, 815 North Kentucky Avenue, Mason City with Pastor Mark Luckiesh officiating. Inurnment will be held in the Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City at a later date.
A Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake.
Memorial contributions may be directed to family and a charity will be established at a later date.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake.641-357-2193.Colonialchapels.com
