CLEAR LAKE --- William “Bill” E. Austin, 79, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Mercy One North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Seventh-day Adventist Church, 815 N. Kentucky Ave., Mason City, with Pastor Mark Luckiesh officiating; inurnment in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, at a later date. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Memorials to the family for a charity to be established; 641-357-2193; ColonialChapels.com
To plant a tree in memory of William Austin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.