CLEAR LAKE --- William “Bill” E. Austin, 79, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Mercy One North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Seventh-day Adventist Church, 815 N. Kentucky Ave., Mason City, with Pastor Mark Luckiesh officiating; inurnment in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, at a later date. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Memorials to the family for a charity to be established; 641-357-2193; ColonialChapels.com

