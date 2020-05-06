William Allen Will
MASON CITY – William Allen Will, infant son of Ashley Will, passed away in his mother's arms on Monday, May 4, 2020 at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.
A private visitation will be held at Major Erickson Funeral Home on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Graveside services will be held 10:00 A.M., Friday, May 8, 2020 at Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home. (641) 423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
