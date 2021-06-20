William A. Velthoff, 89, of Owasso, OK and formerly Mason City, passed away.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Epiphany Parish – St Joseph's Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City, IA 50401 Mason City. He will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, beside his wife, Pearl.