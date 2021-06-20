William A. Velthoff
William A. Velthoff, 89, of Owasso, OK and formerly Mason City, passed away.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Epiphany Parish – St Joseph's Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City, IA 50401 Mason City. He will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, beside his wife, Pearl.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.