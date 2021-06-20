 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William A. Velthoff
0 comments

William A. Velthoff

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

William A. Velthoff

William A. Velthoff, 89, of Owasso, OK and formerly Mason City, passed away.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Epiphany Parish – St Joseph's Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City, IA 50401 Mason City. He will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, beside his wife, Pearl.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US: Flag-Raising Ceremonies To Celebrate Juneteenth Held Across The Nation

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News