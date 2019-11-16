Willard Junior “JR” Peck
BRITT, IOWA - Willard Junior “JR” Peck, 90, of Britt danced his way into Heaven on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, after living his life to the fullest even during a courageous 3 1/2 year battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Britt Christian Reformed Church - At The Crossroads Ministries, 569 Main Avenue North in Britt, with Pastor Dave Prince officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 – 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.