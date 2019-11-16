{{featured_button_text}}

Willard Junior “JR” Peck

BRITT, IOWA - Willard Junior “JR” Peck, 90, of Britt danced his way into Heaven on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, after living his life to the fullest even during a courageous 3 1/2 year battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Britt Christian Reformed Church - At The Crossroads Ministries, 569 Main Avenue North in Britt, with Pastor Dave Prince officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 – 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839

