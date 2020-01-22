Wilbur R. Beckner III

ROCKWELL, IOWA - Wilbur R. Beckner lll, 75, of Rockwell, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home. Graveside services will be held in May.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society in honor of Wilbur. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com