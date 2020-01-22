Wilbur R. Beckner III
Wilbur R. Beckner III

Wilbur R. Beckner lll

ROCKWELL, IOWA - Wilbur R. Beckner lll, 75, of Rockwell, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home. Graveside services will be held in May.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society in honor of Wilbur. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

