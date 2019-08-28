Wesley "Wes" Edgar
Wesley "Wes" Edgar, 87, died peacefully at home in Phoenix, AZ on Sunday, October 28, 2018 surrounded by family.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N 4th St, Clear Lake, Iowa. A reception will follow. Memorials can be directed to Zion Lutheran Church or a charity of the donors choice.
