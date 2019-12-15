{{featured_button_text}}

CLEAR LAKE - Wesley “Little Mister” Dean Bartz, infant son of Dustin Bartz and Jaylee Follmuth, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City. A Celebration of Life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake; 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Wesley Bartz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments