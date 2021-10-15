 Skip to main content
Wendell Ray Eilderts

Wendell Ray Eilderts, 82, of Hampton, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 18, 2021, at Faith Baptist Church in Hampton. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 17, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Wendell's family.

