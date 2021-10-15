Wendell Ray Eilderts
Wendell Ray Eilderts, 82, of Hampton, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 18, 2021, at Faith Baptist Church in Hampton. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 17, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Wendell's family.
641-456-3232
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.