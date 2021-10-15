Wendell Ray Eilderts, 82, of Hampton, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 18, 2021, at Faith Baptist Church in Hampton. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 17, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton.