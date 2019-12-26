Wendal Schutjer
0 comments

Wendal Schutjer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WESLEY --- A memorial service for Wendal Schutjer, 79, of Wesley, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at United Methodist Church, Titonka. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the United Methodist Church, Titonka. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Wendal Schutjer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News