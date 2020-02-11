Wayne R. Roberts

Lake Mills - Wayne R. Roberts age 92 of Lake Mills, died on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills.

Military honors will be conducted by the Otto Chose American Legion Post #235 at the end of visitation.

Private inurnment will take place at a later date.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com, 641-592-0221.

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Roberts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.