Lake Mills - Wayne R. Roberts age 92 of Lake Mills, died on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills.

Military honors will be conducted by the Otto Chose American Legion Post #235 at the end of visitation.

Private inurnment will take place at a later date.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com, 641-592-0221.

