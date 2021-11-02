 Skip to main content
Wayne R. Pals

Wayne R. Pals

BELMOND-Wayne R. Pals, 80, of Belmond, IA, former City Administrator, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at his home in Belmond, surrounded by his family following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Public funeral services will be Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10:30 AM, at the Belmond United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Public visitation will be Thursday at the church from 4-7 PM and will continue on Friday from 930-10:30 AM. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA is handling arrangements.

