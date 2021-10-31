 Skip to main content
Wayne Pals

Wayne Pals

BELMOND-Wayne Pals, 80, of Belmond, IA, former City Administrator of Belmond, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at his home in Belmond, with his family at his side following a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA is handling funeral arrangements,

