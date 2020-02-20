Wayne O. Oswood
MASON CITY - Wayne O. Oswood, 86, of Mason City, Iowa, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Health Center. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Wesley United Methodist Church, 1405 South Pennsylvania Ave, with Pastor Craig Luttrell officiating. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Mason City Veterans Association. Visitation will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Memorials may be directed to the Wesley United Methodist Church or MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
