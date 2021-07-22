Wayne Eugene Vandervort

CLEAR LAKE-Wayne Eugene Vandervort, 96, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Rockwell Community Nursing Home in Rockwell.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Rev. Al Berge officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Dows, IA.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.