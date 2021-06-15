ROCKFORD-Wayne Eugene Johnson, 77, of Rockford, IA died on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church, 805 E Main Ave, Rockford. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Robert Scheurer officiating.