Wayne Eugene Johnson
ROCKFORD-Wayne Eugene Johnson, 77, of Rockford, IA died on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church, 805 E Main Ave, Rockford. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Robert Scheurer officiating.
Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 302 West Main, Rockford, Iowa 50468 641-756-3311, www.Fullertonfh.com
