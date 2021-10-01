Wayne David Borcherding

LATIMER-Wayne David Borcherding, 81, of Latimer, Iowa, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton.

Memorials may be sent to St. Paul's Lutheran School or Church in Latimer or to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Latimer, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Latimer.

The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is caring for Wayne and his family.

