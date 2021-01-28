 Skip to main content
Wayne Berhow

KANAWHA-Wayne Berhow, 72, of Kanawha passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Funeral services for Wayne Berhow will be Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street in Kanawha, with Pastor Geoffrey White officiating.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street in Kanawha and will continue one hour prior to services on Saturday.

Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East 2nd Street, Kanawha, Iowa 50447, 641-762-3211

