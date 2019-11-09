{{featured_button_text}}

Wava Mae Pippert

BAXTER SPRINGS, KS - Wava Mae Pippert, 92, formerly of Prairie Village, Kansas, died on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the Quaker Hill Nursing Home in Baxter Springs, KS. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Nora Springs United Methodist Church, 202 N Hawkeye Avenue, Nora Springs, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until the start of the service on Monday. Interment will be held in Park Cemetery in Nora Springs, Iowa. Memorials may be made out to the Harry Hines Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market Street, Wichita, KS 67202. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

