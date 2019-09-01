{{featured_button_text}}

MASON CITY --- Warren Millard, 96, of Mason City, died Saturday, Aug. 31, at Muse Norris Inpatient Unit-MercyOne Hospice. Arrangements are pending with Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City; (641) 423-2372; ColonialChapels.com

