Ward William Miller
SHEFFIELD - Ward William Miller, 89, of Sheffield, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church in Hampton. Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Burial will take place in the Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield.
Sietsema Vogel Funeral Homes 641-456-3232 www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.