Ward William Miller

SHEFFIELD - Ward William Miller, 89, of Sheffield, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church in Hampton. Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Burial will take place in the Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield.

Sietsema Vogel Funeral Homes 641-456-3232 www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com

