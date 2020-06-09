× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wanda L. Dillon

Mason City – Wanda L. Dillon, 90, of Mason City, passed away peacefully on Monday (June 8, 2020) under the care of Hospice of North Iowa at Country Meadows Place in Mason City, surrounded by her family.

A Celebration of Life will be held 3:00 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Rolling Acres Christian Reformed Church, 340 20th St SW, Mason City, with Pastor Philip Boender, officiating. Inurnment was in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Wanda's family will greet relatives and friends an hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Wanda's name to Rolling Acres Christian Reformed Church.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

