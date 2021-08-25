 Skip to main content
Walter “Wally” J. Elling
GARNER–Walter “Wally” J. Elling, 78, of Garner passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 after a long battle with kidney failure.

A private family graveside service will be held at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner. There will be no visitation. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

